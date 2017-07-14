Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Festival goers will be arriving in Tower Hamlets en masse for Lovebox 2017 in Victoria Park.

The two day event from Friday, July 14-15 in Tower Hamlets is celebrating its 15th anniversary with all the usual fun and frolicks.

Here’s our guide to getting there in time for the partying.

On foot

There is no car parking at Victoria Park or in the immediate vicinity so guests are asked to use public transport and to then enter the park at Crown Gate at the junction of Old Ford Road and Grove Road and follow the signs for the festival.

Tube

The nearest tube stations to Victoria Park and standard approximate travel times are:

Mile End (District & Central Lines) 13 mins

Bethnal Green (Central Line) 15 mins

Bow Road (District Line) 20 mins

Bow Church (DLR) 23 mins

Stratford (Jubilee Line) 49 mins

Overground

The nearest overground stations to Victoria Park and standard approximate travel times are:

Cambridge Heath (12 mins)

Hackney Wick (18 mins)

Bethnal Green (20 mins)

Homerton (24 mins)

Bus

London Bus routes that pass close to Victoria Park are:

8, 309, 339, 388, D3, D6

Check the timetables and get the latest TfL travel updates here .

Taxi

There will be a marshalled taxi rank from 8pm in Victoria Park at Royal Gate West, opposite The Royal Inn.

Uber

Use the code LOVEBOX17 for £10 off your first ride. And once ready to hang up your dancing shoes, the Lovebox app will locate the designated pick-up points.

Lovebox, Friday, July 14-15, main festival noon to 10.45pm, £126.25 (plus booking fee) Victoria Park.

