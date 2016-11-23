Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Multi award-winning singer Camille O’Sullivan has returned to London for a series of performances at Wilton’s Music Hall .

There are still a handful of tickets left for the shows in Whitechapel which run until Saturday, November 26. You can book them here .

During the 90 minute shows she will sing the songs of one of her greatest inspirations, Jacques Brel, the master of emotional storytelling in song.

Camille says: “Brel is the reason I’m a singer today – I essentially ended my career as an architect to become a performer after falling in love with singing his music.”

Camille has performed at Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall, La Clique, Roundhouse and Later with Jools Holland and recently won the Herald Angel award for her RSC solo performance The Rape of Lucrece.

Getting there

Wilton’s is between Wapping and Whitechapel, close to the historic Tower of London and St Katherine Docks.

By foot

Wilton's Music Hall,

1 Graces Alley (pedestrian access only)

London, E1 8JB

By tube

The closest tube stations are Tower Hill (Zone 1), Aldgate East (Zone 1) and Shadwell (Zone 2). The closest rail station is Fenchurch Street.

Get tube status updates here.

By car

There is very limited parking in Ensign and surrounding streets with a permit scheme in some streets by day but this does not operate after 5.30pm on weekdays or at weekends. There is a public car park on the corner of Mansell Street and Shorter Street. Please also be aware that a one-way system operates in this area and it is not possible to turn into Ensign Street from Cable Street. Cars can only travel up Ensign Street from the southern end at The Highway north to Cable Street.

Tower Bridge is closed to traffic until December 30 and will close to pedestrians over three weekends during this period. You can find full details here .

Until Saturday, November 26, 8pm to 9.30pm tickets from £15, Wilton's Music Hall

