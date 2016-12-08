Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro will be playing in front of thousands of their adoring fans at The O2 in support of their 2016 number one album Ellipsis.

The audience will be expecting to rock out to a selection of hits both old and new as the trio play the London leg of their successful UK tour.

Here’s our travel guide to make sure you get there in plenty of time.

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue - and, remember, it now runs all night on Friday and Saturday. Check here for Tube status.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

7.30pm, Thursday, December 8 from £29.50 at The O2

