Fatboy Slim is gearing up for his first ever gig at The O2 and has announced Horse Meat Disco will be his special guests.

The DJ club collective will join him at the North Greenwich venue for The Night Rave Before Christmas on Saturday, December 17.

Now approaching their tenth year of existence, the four man group is known for their residency at Eagle London in Vauxhall and has played for Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, Acne and Diesel.

Real name Norman Cook, the headliner has performed everywhere from beaches to boxing rings, igloos to Ibiza and swimming pools to stadiums. This pre-Christmas show will be in the round with a dance floor where guests can bounce to the beats.

This year he is celebrating 20 years since he released his debut album Better Living Through Chemistry , and has also completed his first ever Ibiza residency at Amnesia.

Saturday, December 17, doors 6.30pm, from £29.50, The O2

