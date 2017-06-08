Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former One Direction mainstay Harry Styles has added five UK dates to his sold-out world tour.

Tickets for the performances – which include April 11 and April 12, 2018 , at The O2 arena in North Greenwich – are set to go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 16.

The additions are part of a swelling of Styles' tour by 56 dates in response to "overwhelming demand".

For those who don't fancy fighting it out online on Friday, there's an option to sign up for special invitation pre-sale tickets , although this doesn't mean a guaranteed place at the shows.

Harry will also be playing in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow as part of his tour's expansion.

No details of the support acts have been published for his European dates.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook