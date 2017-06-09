Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants of the music world Hall and Oates will make their debut at The O2 as part of BluesFest 2017.

The American two-piece, first names Daryl and John, have sold an estimated 40 million records over five decades, making them the third best-selling music duo of all time

They will headline the Saturday night of the three-day festival which runs from October 27-29 in North Greenwich.

Expect tunes such as their number 1 hits Rich Girl, Kiss on My List, Private Eyes, I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do), Maneater and Out of Touch.

They said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be making our debut at The O2 as part of this year’s BluesFest.

“We’ve heard great things about the festival and it’s been a while since we’ve performed in the UK so we’re sure it’ll be a special occasion.”

Joining them on the bill will be special guest Chris Isaak.

The Grammy nominated singer found fame in the 90s thanks to his contemporary take on 50s and 60s rock and roll, hit single Wicked Game and an appearance on sitcom Friends.

This will be his first appearance in London for five years.

He said: “I can’t wait to bring my band to BluesFest. I will have to pretend to be blue because I will be having so much fun playing The O2. We are so excited to be coming back to London.”

They join Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers who have already been confirmed for this year’s festival.

BluesFest director Leo Green said: “Daryl Hall and John Oates have written so many modern soul classics, I’m delighted they have agreed to come over for this exclusive UK show at BluesFest.

“The fact that Chris Isaak will also be appearing with his band will make this a very special night – I loved his album celebrating Sun Records and can’t wait to see him perform as part of this exciting, one-off concert.”

