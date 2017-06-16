Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses have reunited for the first time in 20 years and are coming to Stratford.

Fresh from touring across north and south America, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are bringing their Not In This Lifetime tour to the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park .

They will be supported by Nashville rockers Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown and indie-rock duo The Kills at their shows on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tickets

After tickets for Friday’s show completely sold out, a limited number of gold circle tickets were released for the gig on Saturday. Gold circle tickets include early entry and the best view of the band from the stadium floor and cost £166 each (including booking fee).

Other - slightly cheaper - tickets are still available for Saturday’s show, priced between £105 and £138 each (not including booking fee).

Set List (subject to change)

1. It’s So Easy

2. Mr Browstone

3. Chinese Democracy

4. Welcome to the Jungle

5. Double Talkin’ Jive

6. Better

7. Estranged

8. Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

9. Rocket Queen

10. You Could Be Mine

11. New Rose (The Damned cover)

12. This I Love

13. Civil War

14. Yesterdays

15. Coma

16. Slash guitar solo

17. Speak Softly Love (Nino Rota cover)

18. Sweet Child O’Mine

19. Out Ta Get Me

20. Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)

21. November Rain

22. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)

23. Nightrain

24. Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

25. Don’t Cry

26. The Seeker (The Who cover)

27. Paradise City

How to get to the London Stadium

Tube and Train

The nearest stations to the stadium are Stratford and Stratford International. Both provide step-free access.

To get to Stratford station you can use the Docklands Light Railway, Jubilee line, Cenral line, London Overground or catch a National Rail train.

Stratford International station is served by Docklands Light Railway and Southeastern High Speed 1 services.

The night tube will be running on Friday and Saturday. On both nights the last Jubilee line train heading west will depart at 2.55am. The last central line train going east will leave at 3.39am and the last train heading west will depart at 3.10am.

For help planning your journey and updates on Tube services, check here .

Bus

Stratford bus station and Stratford City bus station are both very close to Stratford station. A number of buses go to these stations, including the 25 from Oxford Street to Ilford, the 69 from Canning Town to Walthamstow, the 108 from Lewisham to Stratford and the 339 from Leytonstone to Shadwell.

If you’re planning to stay late, the 25 bus to Oxford Street runs a 24-hour service, or you can get the night buses N8 between Oxford Street and Hainault and N86 between Stratford and Harold Hill.

For a full list of available services, check here .

Driving

There is no general parking at the London Stadium itself, but spaces can be found nearby at the London Acquatics Centre, the Lee Valley VeloPark, the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre and a multi-storey car park. All car parks use a ticketless automated number plate recognition system to charge for use. For more information, check here .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook