Greenwich Peninsula may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of a beach party, but very soon it will be.

Meridian Quays, next to The O2, will be transformed for the Corona Sunsets Festival with sand shipped in especially to create the perfect seaside atmosphere on Saturday, July 29.

Providing the music on the Griffin Stage will be acts including Thomas Jack, Felix Jaehn, Victetone, José Padilla and Mambo Brothers, while the Crown Stage will be graced by the likes of Maxxi Soundsysmte, PBR Streetgang, Pete Herbet, Bobby Pleasure and Mr M.

There will also be plenty of non-musical entertainment, including beach games, silk screening and a sunset ritual parade where, according to Corona, festival goddesses will invite the crowd to celebrate the magic of the sunset.

Doors open at 2pm and the festival finishes at 11pm. Tickets are still available for £35 each, and are strictly for over 18s. To buy a ticket, check here.

To get to Meridian Quays take the Jubilee line to North Greenwich station, or buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 427 or 486.

The Night Tube runs on Saturdays. Night buses from north Greenwich include the 188 to Waterloo, the 108 to Stratford or Lewisham, the 188 to Russell Square and the 427 to Thamesmead.

For help planning your journey, check here.

