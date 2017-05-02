Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gorillaz will return to The O2 arena as they embark on their first UK tour since 2010.

The virtual band, fronted by former Blur lead singer Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, released their fifth studio album Humanz on Friday, April 28 .

The band has since announced they will be hitting the road later this year and, with five dates in the UK announced so far, there is bound to be stiff competition for tickets after their Demon Dayz Festival in Dreamland Margate sold out in 10 minutes back in March.

The Humanz tour will conclude at The O2 arena on Monday, December 4 with other dates in the UK in Brighton on November 27, Glasgow on November 29, Manchester on December 1 and Birmingham on December 2.

These follow on from a tour of Europe which kicks off on November 1 in Luxembourg.

Tickets for the London gig will go on sale at 9am on Friday, May 5.

An advance sale will open at 9am on Wednesday, May 3, for fans who order a copy of Humanz through the band’s official store before 5pm on Tuesday, May 2.

Tickets are available through Live Nation or via portal Ticketmaster.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook