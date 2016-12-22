Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Go West and Nik Kershaw will be rounding off a busy few months of touring as they play their last show of 2016 at Indigo at The O2.

The 80s icons, who have sold millions of albums between them over the years, will hit the stage in North Greenwich to play a selection of their classic hits.

Before the tour started, Nik said: “We are all a bit older but now people bring their kids too. We have all lived a bit of a life in the last 30 years. I am enjoying it more than I did back in the day.

“I am still grateful to be gainfully employed and it is such a privilege to walk out in front of people and get such a warm welcome.

“From my point of view, it’s brilliant and from their point of view they have grown up with these songs. It is a part of history, a part of their life and that is what they get out of it.”

The show begins at 7pm on Friday, 23 December, with tickets available from £20 .

