Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The one-day festival of musical delight Field Day is making its return to Victoria Park.

The festival, which kicks off at 11.30am on Saturday, June 3, will see the return of the ever-popular Village Mentality. The quirky fete will be themed around the idea of doubles this year, so get ready for a mirrored relay race, becoming a human double decker and plenty of other weird and wonderful amusements.

The festival will also be introducing a brand new indoor main stage area called The Barn, which will see shows from Aphex Twin, Nina Kraviz, Nicholas Jaar and more.

Tickets

There are still some tickets available for Field Day. The remaining tickets are priced at £71.95 and you must be 18 or over to buy them. Last entry to the park is 8.30pm and the festival finishes at 11pm.

Line-Up

The Field Day organisers are fitting a whole lot of music into just one day, with performances from acts including headliner Aphex Twin, poet Dr John Cooper Clarke, Run the Jewels, Rae Morris, King Glizzard and the Lizard Wizard and many, many more.

For the full line-up, check here .

The Weather

The good news is that the weather for Saturday, June 3, is set to be sunny and dry, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 20 degrees and keeping warm into the evening.

The bad news is that a yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for Friday, June 2, with torrential rain and thunderstorms predicted in London and the surrounding areas between 1pm and 11pm.

So although it may stay dry on the day itself, wellies are likely to come in handy.

To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts check the Met Office website .

How to get to Victoria Park

There are no parking spaces close to the site, so festival goers are encouraged to use public transport or cycle.

The closest Tube stations to the park are Mile End (District and Central lines), Bow Road (District line), Stratford (Jubilee line), Bow Church (Docklands Light Railway), Hackney Wick (London Overground), Cambridge Heath (London Overground) and Bethnal Green (London Overground and Central line).

Bus routes 8, 277, 309, 339, 388, D3, D6 and S2 all drop off near the park, and dedicated bicycle parking is available in the park itself.

For more information about planning your journey, check the Transport for London website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook