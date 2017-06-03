Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ultimate celebration of clubbing, the 90s and all things glitter, the Mightly Hoopla is coming to Victoria Park.

The one day festival, which describes itself as a “new pop extravaganza”, is bringing the party to Tower Hamlets on Sunday, June 4.

A celebration of alternative club culture, the festival is run by Sink The Pink and Guilty Pleasures, with stages representing other club nights and plenty of DJ’s in tow.

Tickets

There are still tickets available for the Mightly Hoopla, priced at £39.50. The festival kicks off at 12pm, and you must be over 18 to attend.

Line-Up

Get ready to be transported back to the late 90s and early 00s, with acts including All Saints, Will Young, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and S Club Party (otherwise known as just Jo, Bradley and Tina from the original group) all booked to play.

Years and Years will be headlining, and the intriguingly named Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon will undoubtedly be worth a visit.

For the full line-up, check here .

The weather

Sunday is set to be dry and occasionally sunny, although slightly cooler than some festival goers might have hoped for with highs of 18 degrees. Check the Met Office website for the latest weather forecast.

How to get to Victoria Park

There are no parking spaces close to the site, so festival goers are encouraged to use public transport or cycle.

The closest Tube stations to the park are Mile End (District and Central lines), Bow Road (District line), Stratford (Jubilee line), Bow Church (Docklands Light Railway), Hackney Wick (London Overground), Cambridge Heath (London Overground) and Bethnal Green (London Overground and Central line).

Bus routes 8, 277, 309, 339, 388, D3, D6 and S2 all drop off near the park, and dedicated bicycle parking is available in the park itself.

For more information about planning your journey, check the Transport for London website .

