Music legend Céline Dion is coming to The O2.

The Canadian songstress will perform two shows on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21 as part of the north Greenwich arena’s Tenth Anniversary gigs, before returning on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 with her Live 2017 tour.

This is everything you need to know.

Tickets

There are a very limited number of tickets left priced at £150 each for Céline’s shows in June and July. To search for tickets, check here.

Set List (subject to change)

1. The Power of Love (Jennifer Rush cover)

2. I Drove All Night (Cyndi Lauper cover)

3. Taking Chances (Platinum Weird cover)

4. Loved Me Back to Life

5. That’s The Way It Is

6. I’m Alive

7. It’s All Coming Back To Me Now (Pandora’s Box cover)

8. How Does A Moment Last Forever (Alan Menken cover)

9. Beauty and the Beast (Alan Menken cover)

10. Think Twice

11. The Reason (Carole King cover)

12. Recovering

13. The Colour of My Love

14. I’m Your Angel

15. My Love

16. Because You Loved Me

17. Pour Que Tu M’aimes Encore

18. All By Myself (Eric Carmen cover)

19. Refuse To Dance

20. Love Is All We Need

21. Treat Her Like A Lady

22. Misled

23. Black or White (Michael Jackson cover)

24. Love Can Move Mountains

25. River Deep, Mountain High (Ike and Tina Turner cover)

26. The Show Must Go On (Queen cover)

27. My Heart Will Go On

28. Love of My Life (Queen cover)

How to Get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the north Greenwich venue. The last tube heading west to Stanmore departs at 12.19am, and the last one heading east to Stratford leaves at 1.08am.

Planned refurbishment and maintenance work at the station means there are changes to step-free access and a reduced escalator service. For more information, and for updates on Tube status, check here .

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way or tap in the postcode SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station. The 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is a scenic route. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

