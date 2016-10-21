Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What's going on? (© Marvin Gaye)

Bluesfest theis a three-day celebration of blues and soul legends at The O2, Greenwich , featuring huge names in once-in-a-lifetime double bills.

When is it and how much?

Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30. Tickets are sold separately for each event (think £45-£95 price range for the arena, £20 for Brooklyn Bowl ) and there are some free events.

Drop some names

At the Bill Wyman 80th Birthday Gala, sold out already, there’s going to be Robert Plant, Bob Geldof, Mark Knopfler, Imelda May and Mick Hucknall. BluesFest boss Leo Green said: “This concert is shaping up to be one of the gigs of the year. The addition of Robert Plant to a monumental line-up is a indicator of the vast influence Bill has had on the music world. Who knows who else might turn up on the night to jump on stage?”

What about the whole line-up?

Friday, October 28

Maxwell & Mary J Blige, The O2

Bill Wyman’s 80th birthday gala, Indigo at The O2

Big Boy Bloater, JD & The Straight Shot, Darrel Higham, Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, October 29

Bad Company & Richie Sambora, The O2

Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul, Indigo at The O2

Jo Harman, Lauren Housley, Hollie Stephenson, Brooklyn Bowl

Sunday, October 30

Van Morrison & Jeff Beck, The O2

Walter Trout & The Temperance Movement, Indigo at The O2

The Strypes, Brooklyn Bowl

Anything for free?

BluesFest will play host to a series of free daytime shows taking place in various spaces throughout The O2 across Saturday and Sunday, showcasing some exciting names from the worlds of blues, soul and R&B.

Artists lined up to perform during the daytime from 3.30pm-6.30pm include Catfish, Paddy Milner, Louise Golbey and Matt Taylor.

What are they saying

Festival director Leo Green says: “Last year’s BluesFest, which marked the first time a blues festival had been held at The O2, was a resounding success. This year we’ve looked to build on that success and to deliver a bigger, better event that showcases the diversity of blues, soul and roots music and all the genres it’s had an impact on.”

And what about that Maxwell & Mary J Blige event?

Maxwell says: “Mary is the epitome of soul. She embodies all that is woman and speaks for the everyday struggle and triumphs of all women. I can’t wait to get on the road with her.”

Ms Blige says: “ Maxwell’s music is amazingly soulful and calm with a colourful tone that speaks to the hearts of women. His music makes them feel loved.”

Count me in – how do I get there?

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue - and, remember, it now runs all night on Friday and Saturday. Check here for Tube status.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

