Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bastille are set to play two dates at The O2 in support of their latest album Wild World.

The shows will see the band perform a selection of hits both old and new in front of their legion of London fans at the North Greenwich arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Who are Bastille?

The four-man British indie pop band was formed in 2010, made up of Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris Wood.

They released their first album Bad Blood in March 2013 and it entered the UK Albums Chart at number one.

The group followed that up with winning the British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards in 2014.

Their recent record Wild World, released in September, also hit number one in the charts.

When are the shows and how much are they?

They band are playing at The O2 on Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2, with both starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets for both shows range from £30.50 to £32.50 for both nights and are available here.

How do I get there?

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue - and, remember, it now runs all night on Friday and Saturday. Check here for Tube status.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook