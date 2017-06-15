Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alternative indie band Alt-J are coming to The O2 Arena as part of the venue's tenth birthday celebrations.

The Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello Award winning British band have just released their third album Relaxer . Their first two albums, An Awesome Wave (2012) and This Is All Yours (2014) sold over two million copies with songs that have been streamed over a billion times.

They will be performing at The O2 on Friday, June 16.

Tickets

There are still some tickets left for the show priced at £30 each. Anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by someone 18 or over, and you must be able to prove you are 16 or over to enter the floor standing area.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

The New Album

Relaxer was released on Thursday, June 2. This means that even the most dedicated Alt-J fans might not be quite up to speed on the new songs by the time of the gig, but the album certainly won’t disappoint. Weird and wonderful as ever, the band are breaking away from their previous stripped back style with some of their tracks featuring a 30-piece strong section.

NME gave Relaxer four stars, describing the effort as “a weird pop juggernaut with a sinister side”, while the Guardian’s three star review said it was “a short yet extravagant blow-out, a Heston Blumenthal banquet of an album” and Rolling Stone (again three star) said the band “create a dark beauty that’s like moonlight on an English moor”. So that clears that up, then.

The Support Act

Named after a town in Wales that’s famous for its ironworks and Big Pit National Coal Museum, Blaenavon is actually made up of three young guys from Hampshire who released their debut single Into The Night before they had sat their A-Levels. Their debut album, That’s Your Lot, was released in April and given three stars by NME who said the record “hints at great things to come”.

The Tour

Alt-J's latest tour will take in the UK, Europe, Mexico and north America, as well as the festival circuit around the world, with performances at Glastonbury, Croatia’s INmusic Festival, NOS Alive in Portugal, Iowa’s Hinterland Festival and even the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

The tour kicks off with their performance at The O2 before finishing in New Zealand on Thursday, December 14.

