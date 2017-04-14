Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diversity will be bringing their finest dance moves to The O2 arena on Good Friday. The street dance troupe, who famously beat singer Susan Boyle to be crowned the champions of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, are embarking on their seventh UK tour this April.

Genesis is described on Diversity’s official website as “the concluding part of their superhero fantasy epic”.

The troupe promise they will wow audiences with their slick moves.

Diversity creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said: “It is approaching seven years since Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent in front of an audience of more than 20million and, thanks to the support of the British public and our legion of fans, we have gone from strength to strength.”

Diversity will be at The O2 arena in North Greenwich on Friday, April 14.

Doors are at 6.30pm and tickets are available online.

