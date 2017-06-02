Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Electronica sensations Depeche Mode are coming to the London Stadium in Stratford.

The band, originally from Basildon, will be at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, June 3, for the only UK date in their Global Spirit Tour, which will see them travel across Europe, north America and south America.

Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher will be supported by British rock group The Horrors on the night.

Tickets

Tickets are, unsurprisingly, completely sold out for the gig. Doors open at 6.30pm, and concert goers are advised to come early in order to leave time for extra security checks at the venue.

Set List (subject to change)

1. Going Backwards

2. So Much Love

3. Barrel of a Gun

4. A Pain That I’m Used To

5. Corrupt

6. In Your Room

7. World in My Eyes

8. Cover Me

9. A Question of Lust

10. Home

11. Poison Heart

12. Where’s the Revolution

13. Wrong

14. Everything Counts

15. Stripped

16. Enjoy the Silence

17. Never Let Me Down Again

18. Somebody

19. Walking in My Shoes

20. Heroes (David Bowie cover)

21. I Feel You

22. Personal Jesus

How to get to the London Stadium

Tube and Train

The nearest stations to the stadium are Stratford and Stratford International. Both provide step-free access.

To get to Stratford station you can use the Docklands Light Railway, Jubilee line, Cenral line, London Overground or catch a National Rail train.

Stratford International station is served by Docklands Light Railway and Southeastern High Speed 1 services.

For help planning your journey and updates on Tube services, check here .

Bus

Stratford bus station and Stratford City bus station are both very close to Stratford station. A number of buses go to these stations, including the 25 from Oxford Street to Ilford, the 69 from Canning Town to Walthamstow, the 108 from Lewisham to Stratford and the 339 from Leytonstone to Shadwell.

If you’re planning to stay late, the 25 bus to Oxford Street runs a 24-hour service, or you can get the night buses N8 between Oxford Street and Hainault and N86 between Stratford and Harold Hill.

For a full list of available services, check here .

Driving

There is no general parking at the London Stadium itself, but spaces can be found nearby at the London Acquatics Centre, the Lee Valley VeloPark, the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre and a multi-storey car park. All car parks use a ticketless automated number plate recognition system to charge for use. For more information, check here .

