Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Depeche Mode are coming to east London for the only UK date in their new world tour.

The iconic electropop band, made up of Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andy Fletcher, will be heading to the London Stadium in Stratford for a sold-out show on Saturday, June 3. They will be supported by The Horrors.

The Global Spirit Tour will be the band’s 18th tour, and will see them play to more than 1.5 million fans in 32 cities in 21 countries across Europe.

Depeche Mode kicked off their Global Spirit Tour on May 22 with a show in Budapest. The final European tour date is in Romania on July 23, before the band cross the Atlantic to tour around both north and south America.

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has increased security checks following the Manchester terror attacks. Concert goers are asked to arrive early in order to leave time for bag checks and searches, and are encouraged not to bring a bag unless necessary.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook