Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Troxy will be welcoming 2017 in style this New Year’s Eve as Craig Charles brings his Funk and Soul club to the Limehouse venue.

The Red Dwarf star, accompanied by a host of live acts and DJs, will be putting on a show mashing up jazz, soul and jazz music.

Craig has invited 12-piece hip hop and funk orchestra Renegade Brass Band and other names include DJ duo The Allergies, fresh from dropping their 2016 album As We Do Our Thing and their latest single Rock Rock, Andy Cooper, Mr Thing, Sir Funk and Forgotten Circus.

The show is for over 18s only and doors open at 9pm.

Tickets are available from £30.25 and can be bought by calling the box office on 0844 249 1000 or by going to the Troxy's website.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook