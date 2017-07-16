Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Citadel Festival is getting ready to bring music, debate, yoga and some very tasty food to Victoria Park.

The one-day festival will take place from 12pm in the Tower Hamlets beauty spot on Sunday, July 16.

According to Citadel’s website, the festival was launched in 2015 “with the aim of bringing something a little different to the London festival scene.”

This year has big shoes to fill, as previous headliners have included Ben Howard, Bombay Bicycle Club and Sigur Rós.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. Adult tickets (aged 12 and over) cost £55.25 each, with junior tickets available for £6.25. Any children aged five and younger can get a free ticket from the website, limited at four per adult.

Who’s playing?

This year’s line-up is sure to impress, with headliners including Foals, Bonobo, Wild Beasts, Laura Marling and Michael Kiwankuka.

But Citadel is about far more than the music. The festival will also be hosting Sunday Papers Live, which will include performances from poets, politicians, journalists and rappers giving an alternative view of world events, and the Science Camp which will include a robots exhibition from the Science Museum, explorations of the senses and talks about aliens and the ethics of virtual reality.

Anyone looking for a little down time can also find plenty of arts and crafts, yoga and other activities.

For the full line-up of events, see here.

Will it rain?

According to the Met Office, Sunday will be a dry but not particularly sunny day. Temperatures should reach highs of 23 degrees with heavy cloud cover for most of the day.

How do you get to Victoria Park?

There are no parking spaces close to the site, so festival goers are encouraged to use public transport or cycle.

The closest Tube stations to the park are Mile End (District and Central lines), Bow Road (District line), Stratford (Jubilee line), Bow Church (Docklands Light Railway), Hackney Wick (London Overground), Cambridge Heath (London Overground) and Bethnal Green (London Overground and Central line).

Bus routes 8, 277, 309, 339, 388, D3, D6 and S2 all drop off near the park, and dedicated bicycle parking is available in the park itself.

For more information about planning your journey, check the Transport for London website .

