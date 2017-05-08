Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grammy and Emmy Award winning performer Chris Rock will visit The O2 as part of his first UK tour in 10 years.

The comedian, actor, director, writer and producer will bring The Total Blackout Tour to North Greenwich on Saturday, January 27 2018.

His previous visit with No Apologies in 2008 saw him break the Guinness world record for the largest audience at a live comedy.

The American comedian, who recently divorced his wife Malaak Compton-Rock after 18 years of marriage, has referred to his new show as the alimony tour.

He told Rolling Stone: “I wasn’t a good husband a lot of the times.”

Rock, who voiced zebra Marty in the animated Madagascar movies, and starred opposite Adam Sandler in the Grown Ups films, will soon reunite with Sandler for the Netflix movie The Week Of.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, May 12.

Call 0844 8560202 or visit theo2.co.uk and Ticketmaster here.

