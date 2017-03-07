Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What is it?

C2C: Country To Country is a three-day music festival at The O2 – March 10-12 – which grew out of an initial two day festival in 2013 with Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw as headliners.

The appetite for country music over this side of the pond has grown so the festival is longer and takes place in Glasgow and Dublin as well.

What’s going on?

(Photo: c2c-countrytocountry.com)

Apart from the set-piece gigs (see below), the whole of The O2 complex gets a C&W makeover with fans’ lounges, merchandise stalls, themed films at Cineworld, a town square and The Bluebird Cafe where the songwriters hang out. Basically think Disneyland in Nashville – and dive in.

Who are the headliners?

Friday, March 10

Brad Paisley

Chris Young

Jennifer Nettles

CAM

Saturday, March 11

Reba McEntire

Darius Rucker

Hunter Hayes

Dan+Shay

Sunday, March 12

Zac Brown Band

Marty Stuart

Maren Morris

Brothers Osborne

What does Reba say

(Photo: Getty)

"I am thrilled to be coming back over to Europe to perform for the folks there. You have always been so hospitable to my group and me. C2C is something I've wanted to do for a while so thanks so much for having me."

What other entertainment is there?

The Yamaha Music Stage has acoustic performances from the likes of Chase Bryant, Jana Kramer, Seth Ennis and Cassadee Pope.

The BBC Radio 2 Country Stage will feature Nashville stars including Logan Brill, Temecula Road and Drake White and the Big Fire.

Look out too for aftershow parties at Building Six, C2C sessions at All Bar One and Club WM at the Water Margin.

What about tickets?

Some events are priced separately and tickets are selling out fast but there’s still three-day tickets available at £160-£249 which determines your seat in the arena. A three-day Country Dream VIP Package is £495. Gets you right up front.

How to get to The O2

Tube

The Jubilee line is the best way to travel to the venue. Check here for Tube status. Remember, Jubilee line is 24 hours on Saturday night but not on Sunday.

Driving

There is parking on site and The O2 is signposted from the M25, the A2 and A20 (from the South East), and the M11 (from the North). Take the junction for Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way. Allow extra time as there are works on the approach road.

Or just tap in the postcode - SE10 0DX into your Sat Nav.

Bus

The 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 and 486 all stop at North Greenwich station . And the 188 is 24 hours to and from Waterloo station. Sit on the top deck for a View To (A) Kill for.

Boat

The MBNA Thames Clippers service to North Greenwich comes from as far west as Putney and as far east as Woolwich (at limited times).

Cable car

It may only come over from the Royal Docks, but the Emirates Air Line is certainly a more scenic route for those adventurous sorts among you. If you’re travelling on the DLR as well, you can change at Royal Victoria and get to it from there.

