Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars will be bringing his much-loved blend of funk and R&B to The O2 in 2017 as tickets go on sale for his UK tour.

The 24K Magic World Tour, celebrating the new album 24K Magic, will see the singer play four dates at the North Greenwich venue in 2017.

These are part of the UK leg of the worldwide performances that will commence in Glasgow in April and conclude in Sheffield in May.

The Uptown Funk singer will be playing at The O2 on Tuesday, April 18, Wednesday, April 19, Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.

The artist’s new album features 11-time Grammy winner Babyface, who helped to produce the lead single that pays homage to Parliament, James Brown and hip-hop group The Treacherous Three.

Tickets for Bruno Mars’ O2 performances can be bought online .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook