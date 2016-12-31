Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blazin’ Squad will be one of the bands performing in Building Six at The O2 as Kiss FM holds its Kisstory New Year’s Eve Party.

The British hip hop band will perform alongside Big Brovaz and Booty Luv to welcome in 2017 at the club in North Greenwich.

Alongside the trio of performances, there will be DJ sets from Neev, Justin Wilkes, Mike Delinquent and Majestic, pumping out the biggest old school hop hop, dance, R&B and garage anthems.

The show at Building Six begins at 9pm and the party goes on until 4am on New Year’s Day.

Tickets are available from £42.50 with VIP packages also available, which include fast track entry, a welcome drink, access to the VIP bar and sky walk viewing platform, and luxury seating booths.

To reserve a VIP booth in advance, call 07977915106. For more information, go to The O2 website .

