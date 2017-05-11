Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barry Manilow will bring the party back to The O2 Arena as part of his latest tour.

The multi award-winning singer will be in North Greenwich from September 6-8, 2018 in celebration of his newest album This is My Town: Songs of New York.

The American will perform new songs and greatest hits like Copacabana and Mandy.

With worldwide record sales exceeding 85 million, Barry is ranked as the top Adult Contemporary chart artist of all time with over 50 Top 40 hits.

He hit the headlines recently when he came out as gay which he described as a “beautiful experience”.

Tickets are now available for pre-sale for members of his fanclub here .

General sale will be available from 9am on Friday, May 12 costing £68 – £108 with VIP packages also available.

theo2.co.uk , 0844 856 0202

