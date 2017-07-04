Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arcade Fire are getting set to play two intimate shows in Bethnal Green.

The Canadian indie rock band will be playing in the famous boxing venue York Hall on Tuesday, July 4, and Wednesday, July 5, as part of their Infinite Content tour.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tickets

Tickets for the two shows are completely sold out. Doors open at 7pm, and the band will be supported by British indie group The Kooks.

Setlist (subject to change)

1. Everything Now

2. Rebellion (Lies)

3. Haïti

4. Here Comes the Night Time

5. No Cars Go

6. Windowsill

7. Neon Bible

8. The Suburbs

9. The Suburbs (Continued)

10. Ready to Start

11. Neighbourhood #1 (Tunnels)

12. Afterlife

13. Reflektor

14. Signs of Life

15. Creature Comfort

16. Neighbourhood #3 (Power Out)

17. Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

18. Wake Up

Getting there

By Tube

York Hall is walking distance from Bethnal Green (Central line), Stepney Green (District and Hammersmith and City lines) and Whitechapel (District, Hammersmith and City lines and London Overground) stations.

Bethnal Green: The last Central line train heading west to Ealing Broadway leaves at 12.15am, and the last one to West Ruislip leaves at 12.19am. The last train going east to Epping departs at 12.43am.

Stepney Green: The last District line train heading west to Ealing Broadway leaves at 12.19am, and the last one going to Richmond leaves at 12.14am. The last District line train heading east to Upminster leaves at 12.58am.

On the Hammersmith and City line, the last train going west to Hammersmith leaves at 12.26am and the last train east to Barking leaves at 12.55am.

Whitechapel: The last District line train heading west to Ealing Broadway leaves at 12.21am, and the last one to Richmond leaves at 12.16am. The last train heading east to Upminster leaves at 12.56am.

On the Hammersmith and City line, the last Tube going west to Hammersmith leaves at 12.28pm and last train going east to Barking leaves at 12.55am.

For the London Overground, the last train heading south leaves at 12.24pm and the last train heading north leaves at 12.20pm.

Anyone travelling on the District line to Wimbledon or Edgware Road should change at Earl’s Court.

Bethnal Green and Cambridge Heath rail stations carry London Overground services to Liverpool Street, Enfield Town and Cheshunt. For more information, check here.

For help planning your journey and the latest updates, check here.

By bus

York Hall can be accessed from bus routes 8 (Bow Church to St Giles Street), 106 (Finsbury Park to Cavell Street) and D3 (Bonner Road to Leamouth).

For help planning your journey, check here.

By car

York Hall is located in Old Ford Road, postcode E2 9PJ. On street parking is available after 6.30pm.

