Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Being single on Valentine’s Day does not mean you have to barricade yourself in your Canary Wharf flat.

So strip off your pyjamas, slither into something provocative and slink down to one of the events held to celebrate all those in a couple.

We have picked six of the sexiest parties in east London for you to choose from.

1) Isle Of Dogs

Being single doesn’t mean not making an effort. So get dolled up and head to The Red And Black Ball at The Liberty House in Marsh Wall.

Expect food, entertainment and plenty of opportunities to mingle with other singles.

Saturday, February 11, 6pm to 11pm.

2) North Greenwich

Dance your heartbreak way at Kisstory London the Valentine’s Special .

The event at Indigo At The O2 will feature UK garage royalty Kele Le Roc performing the hit Valentine’s song My Love along with Kiss DJs Neev, Shortee Blitz and Wideboys spinning the best in old skool, hip hop, dance and garage anthems.

Plus, Freddie Smith and Melvyn Francis will be at the helm of the VIP Lounge with the biggest r’n’b tunes.

Saturday, February 11, 9pm.

3) Waterloo

Avoid loved up couples by travelling to another galaxy at The Artful Badger’s Galatic Love Valentine’s Ball .

Returning for the fifth year as part of Vault Festival it invites guests to dress up as Barbarella bears, rocket man racoons and moon monkeys and party through a hyper-galaxy of cosmic sounds and secret rooms. Expect solar flare fire acts, interstellar stalls, boisterous bands, alien games, alluring aerial and interplanetary performances. And perhaps some match making.

Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11, 10pm to 3am

4) Shoreditch

No partner to spend the evening with? Snuggle up with your pooch instead at The Book Club.

It is hosting a dog friendly Lady And The Tramp Valentine’s Screening complete with Apollo Peak dog wine and treats for your pet and spaghetti and meatballs for human tummies.

The basement of the venue will be transformed into the back alleyway of Tony’s Townsquare Italian Restaurant from the film, complete with checked table cloths and candles and an accordion player.

Tuesday, February 14, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start

5) Hackney

Singles or couples, the Anti Valentine’s Day Pool And Ping Pong Party is for anyone who hates the commercialisation of February 14.

Held at Proud East in Hertford Road you can expect games, prizes, a graffiti wall for vitriol, food. Oh and a spot of ball bashing. Ping pong balls that is.

Tuesday, February 14, 7pm to 9.30pm

6) Hoxton Square

Get down and dirty at Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner Valentine’s Party .

Night Call is teaming up with club night U Suck to recreate the summer camp from the infamous Dirty Dancing Movie to celebrate the films 30th anniversary.

In the main room, you can expect a blend of break-up bangers and pop kiss-offs with disco balls, palm trees, coconuts and watermelon cocktails.

If you’ve ever been put in a corner, messed around by a weasly waiter or mutually agreed never to see the love of your life again then hold your pals close and sing along to pop-based boy-byes from Beyoncé, Robyn, Grimes and more.

Friday, February 17, 8pm to 2am

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .