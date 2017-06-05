Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take That may be dwindling in numbers, and increasing in age, but their new Wonderland tour promises show stopping performances for six consecutive nights at The O2.

The boys from Manchester are no strangers to playing live, with the band selling over 7.6 million concert tickets in a career spanning three decades.

Supported by All Saints, they will be in north Greenwich every night from Tuesday, June 6, until Monday, June 12. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Listen to Wonderland

Although the band play plenty of their old classics, including Greatest Day, Relight My Fire, Back for Good and Pray, you can also expect a lot of air time for their new album Wonderland which was released in March.

Their eighth studio album, Wonderland has had a lukewarm response from critics , but this is unlikely to put their dedicated fan base off. Get ready to learn the words to new songs including Wonderland, Giants and New Day.

2. You might be able to touch Gary Barlow

I know. Try and calm yourself. Take That have decided that for their new tour the stage should be in the centre of the arena with the audience surrounding them. Not only does this mean that everyone should have a slightly better view of the action, it also gives the band plenty of opportunities to run through the crowd. Just try and be gentle with them.

3. Blonde might not always be beautiful

Talking of Mr Barlow, he’s made the interesting decision to dye his hair peroxide blonde for the Wonderland tour. According to The Sun , Gary decided to reach for the bleach to celebrate 25 years of Take That by going back to his 90s hairdo but has left his wife Dawn concerned that he may be having a mid-life crisis. Either way, his new locks are bound to Shine at The O2.

4. Expect the unexpected

Take That are known for putting on concerts that pack a punch, from mechanical elephants and giant robots to holograms and circus performers. Their latest tour should be no exception, with rumours about what’s in store including magic carpets, gladiators and plenty of costume changes.

5. You can still get tickets

It’s still not too late to buy tickets, although the shows on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, are completely sold out. Tickets can be bought via The O2 website .

