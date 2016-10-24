Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Known as the queen of hip hop soul, American singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige is one of the big names set to perform at The O2 for Bluesfest.

Her incredible career has seen her release 11 studio albums as well as make 150 guest appearances on other records and soundtracks.

Here are a few things you might not know about the star.

1. Early beginnings

Born in New York, the young Mary J. Blige spent most of her early years in Richmond Hill, Georgia, brought up by her mother after her father, a Vietnam war veteran suffering from PTSD, left the family.

It was here in Richmond Hill where she discovered her passion for singing, performing at a local Pentecostal church.

2. A mother’s influence

While little Mary J. was growing up, her mother was an avid fan of philly soul and R&B, constantly spinning records by Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and Jean Carne.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

3. Road to discovery

She left Roosevelt High School at 17 in 1987 but in 1988 she recorded a cover of Anita Baker’s Caught Up In The Rapture and her mother’s boyfriend sent the casette to the president and CEO of Uptown Records Andre Harrell, who met with Mary J. and signed her in 1989.

4. The scent of success

In partnership with the Home Shopping Network and Carol’s Daughter, Mary J. released her perfume My Life, named after her hit song and album. It broke records by selling 65,000 bottles during its premiere.

5. Golden career

Mary J. has received nine Grammy Awards over her career spanning a quarter of a century and has received a record-breaking 30 nominations.

Mary J. Blige will be performing at Bluesfest at The O2 Arena on Friday, October 28.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook