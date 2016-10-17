Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British music legends Depeche Mode will be coming to London Stadium after they announced a new album and their first UK stadium gig in 23 years.

The band will perform the UK date of their European tour at the venue in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, June 3 2017.

Over their career, they have sold more than 100million records worldwide and will be playing music from their 14th album Spirit, which is set to be released in spring 2017.

To mark the announcement, here are five things you might not have known about the band before.

Sometime the old ways are the best ways

Pioneering as they were in the 80s, Depeche Mode are known for their innovation when it comes to utilising synths, yet they are still using the modular and old-fashioned synths from the 70s and 80s on their most recent releases.

It’s not just music, it’s a lifestyle

During a past interview, the members of Depeche Mode were asked about their fans and they referenced a particular group they call the ‘black swarm’ - fans in Germany and further east in Europe who apparently care less about the music and more about the “Depeche” lifestyle.

Three is the magic number, or not in this case

Despite all their success and their 100million plus album sales, the group has never had a top three single in the UK charts. The closest they came was 1984’s People Are People, 1997’s Barrel Of A Gun and Precious in 2005, all of which got to number four.

Ribbing heavy metal

The title of the band’s 1990 album Violator was to take the mick out of heavy metal recordings, according to member Martin Gore.

In an interview with NME, he said: “We wanted to come up with the most extreme, ridiculously heavy metal title that we could.” He rightly assumed it would go over everyone’s head.”

Classified hits

Diffuser reported that before Personal Jesus was released in August 1989, they used a classified ad to spread the word about the song. They listed a phone number on the advert and if a reader called the number, they could hear the track.

Tickets for the London Stadium show at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 3 are available from £45.80.

