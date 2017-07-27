Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer has well and truly come to Canary Wharf, with a whole host of free events and entertainment lined up to help you enjoy the sunshine.

The Canary Wharf Group has selected a variety of seasonal fun to help brighten up even the most British of summer weather in Canada Square Park.

Here are five shows you will not want to miss.

1. Introducing... Yip Children’s Choir

The choir from Hong Kong will put on a lunchtime show in the park, performing a mixture of traditional Chinese songs, popular music and show tunes. Since 1984 the choir has travelled across 38 countries, and sung in over 80 cities.

The Yip Children’s Choir will perform between 12.30pm and 2pm on Thursday, July 27.

2. Singing in the Sun

The hopefully not overly optimistically named Singing in the Sun will showcase an evening of live music by the choirs from some of London’s leading companies, hosted by Music In Offices and Citi.

Audiences are invited to bring a picnic along and support the choirs. Who knows, maybe it’ll inspire you to start your own!

Singing in the Sun is on from 6pm until 7.30pm on Thursday, July 27.

3. Summer Concert - Heroes of the Skies

The concert promises a combination of music, narration and on-screen visuals as part of the celebrations in the run up to the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

A full military big band, made up of 21 musicians from across the armed forces, will perform classics including the Dambusters theme, 633 Squadron and Colonel Bogey as well as swing favourites such as Moonlight Serenade and In The Mood.

Hosted by Colin McGregor, brother of actor Ewan and a former RAF Tornado fighter pilot, the evening is in association with the Imperial War Museum and will feature archive footage celebrating 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

Heroes of the Skies begins at 7pm on Tuesday, August 1.

4. Lunchtime Classical - Three to Tango

Dust off your dancing shoes and head down to the park to enjoy a celebration of the legendary Argentinean musician and composer Astor Piazzolla. The aptly named three-piece will also perform traditional tangos from Gardel, Rodriguez and Firpo.

Three to Tango will perform from 12.30pm until 2pm on Wednesday, August 2.

5. Introducing... Lulu May

For the perfect way to relax on a Thursday lunch time, head down to folk musician Lulu May. Influenced by music from both sides of the Atlantic, Lulu will perform original material from her own album as well as covers including Kate Bush, The Smiths and Leonard Cohen.

Lulu May will perform from 12.30pm until 2pm on Thursday, August 3.

Full the full schedule of events, see here.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook