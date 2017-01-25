Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fresh from addressing the Women’s March On Washington, celebrated actress, comedian and author Whoopi Goldberg is set to cross the pond for a date in Canary Wharf. On Friday, February 10, the Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy award-winner will be presented with the accolade of Boisdale Woman Of The Year at its east London flagship,

The gala evening will include the talents of the Acton Gospel Choir and a tribute to Ray Charles from venue regular Jeremy Sassoon.

A number of packages are available for the evening and The Wharf has partnered up with Boisdale to offer readers a 20% discount on the top offerings .

The VIP dining table package includes a chance to meet the star of Ghost, Star Trek The Next Generation, The Color Purple and Sister Act and costs £292 , down from £365.

The premium and standard tickets down from £225 to £180 and £185 to £148 respectively, include a Champagne and cocktail reception, a three-course dinner, the award presentation to Whoopi, live music and surprise guest stars.

Dishes on the menu include Tian of Devonshire crab and Dunkeld Scottish oak smoked salmon, roast Hertfordshire chicken with giant oyster mushrooms and tarragon and dark Valrhona chocolate cheesecake.

To get the discount readers must book by email to events@boisdale-cw.co.uk quoting Wharf Whoopi Offer . Book soon to avoid disappointment.

