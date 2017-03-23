Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’ve teamed up with Canary Wharf’s One Canada Square to offer readers a twist on our regular recipe column.

Each month the reader who cooks the best version of the dish featured below, made at home and posted on social media will win a meal for two with wine at the restaurant. Just make it, snap it and tag us all.

The challenge

For our second recipe, One Canada Square head chef Rafael Liuth, pictured below, has created poached Yorkshire rhubarb and blood orange crumble with soured cream.

Serves 4

(Photo: Ben Broomfield)

Ingredients

500g rhubarb

2 blood oranges

150g sugar

50ml port

1 tsp cinnamon powder

For the crumble

200g plain flour

100g demerara sugar

1 tsp ground ginger

120g butter

200g soured cream to serve

Method

For the rhubarb, peel the blood oranges and separate in segments.

Squeeze all the juice remaining and reserve.

Wash the rhubarb (but don’t peel it) and cut it into five-eight centimetre lengths.

Bring the port, sugar and blood orange juice to the boil and reduce by half and add the cinnamon powder.

Add the rhubarb, remove from the heat and leave to cool down covered with cooking paper or plastic film.

For the crumble, mix all dry ingredients in a bowl, add the diced butter and ginger and mix until it has the texture of fine breadcrumbs.

Spread in a tray and bake at 170C mixing every five minutes until it has a light golden colour.

Cool down and keep at room temperature. Add the orange segments.

To serve, place some rhubarb in a soup plate, add soured cream in the middle and then finish with more rhubarb, crumble and orange segments.

You can garnish this dish with red vein sorrel cress and viola flower.

How to enter

Once you've made your pancakes, take your very best picture and get posting.

Tag your photo with #cookOCS and mention @thewharfnews and @onecanadasquare on Instagram and Twitter or @thewharfnews and @onecanadasquarerestaurant on Facebook.

Entries must be posted on or before Wednesday, April 26, and winners will be contacted via social media on Thursday, April 27.

The prize must be claimed within one month of the date of winner confirmation.

Anyone reading this can enter provided they are aged 18 or over excluding Trinity Mirror employees or their families.

The prize is non-transferrable and there is no cash alternative. The prize is judged by Rafael and his decision is final.

