We’ve teamed up with Canary Wharf’s One Canada Square to offer readers a twist on our regular recipe column.

Each month the reader who cooks the best version of the dish featured below, made at home and posted on social media will win a meal for two with wine at the restaurant. Just make it, snap it and tag us all.

The challenge

For our first recipe, One Canada Square head chef Rafael Liuth, pictured below, has been inspired by Pancake Day on Tuesday, February 28, and decided to set readers the task of making something suitable

Serves 2

(Photo: Ben Broomfield)

Ingredients

250g (1cup) plain flour

300g (1cup) milk

2 eggs

1 tbsp baking powder

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 pinch of salt

30g (1 tbsp) butter

For the topping

1 punnet of blackberries

80g of sugar

maple syrup

greek yogurt

Method

Put all dry ingredients in a bowl and mix. Add the eggs and milk and whisk until the batter is smooth.

Cook the majority of the blackberries (reserve enough for garnish) with the sugar until you get a nice consistency and they are slightly soft. This should take around five minutes.

Cook the pancakes both sides on a lukewarm pan with some butter until they are a golden colour on both sides.

Serve four medium pancakes per portion, alternating layers of pancake and yogurt with poached berries. Finish with maple syrup and some fresh blackberries to garnish.

You could also add lemon balm cress or icing sugar.

How to enter

Once you've made your pancakes, take your very best picture and get posting.

Tag your photo with #cookOCS and mention @thewharfnews and @onecanadasquare on Instagram and Twitter or @thewharfnews and @onecanadasquarerestaurant on Facebook.

Entries must be posted on or before Wednesday, March 22, and winners will be contacted via social media on Thursday, March 23.

The prize must be claimed within one month of the date of winner confirmation.

Anyone reading this can enter provided they are aged 18 or over excluding Trinity Mirror employees or their families.

The prize is non-transferrable and there is no cash alternative, the editor's decision is final.

