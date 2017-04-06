Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If God had invented coffee on the first day we reckon the rest of the world could have been knocked out by Thursday, giving him or her a three-day weekend.

It is the dark and mysterious elixir that runs through the veins of Londoners and powers the city through exhaustion, hangovers and deadlines.

Now the greatest doyens in the art of the barista are gathering for four days of worship at the throne of Java.

The London Coffee Festival is back for its seventh year from Thursday, April 6-9 at Old Truman Brewery to will exalt the finest beans, blends and brews from across the globe.

It will feature more than 250 coffee and food stalls, tastings and demonstrations from world-class baristas, interactive workshops, street food, coffee-based cocktails, live music, DJs and art.

It is also the official launch event of UK Coffee Week.

The details

Kicking off with two daytime industry events, the public festivities then kick off at 4pm on April 7 with a launch party from 8-10pm.

Guests at the bash will be able to sip Espresso Martinis and Bailey’s Flat White Martinis made with Starbucks’ coffee while listening to music from Kiss DJ Norman Jay.

Top shot

La Marzocco’s Roaster Village is back and bigger before, split over two ﬂoors, allowing even more of the UK’s ﬁnest to take up residency and serve coﬀees from the brand’s mini machines.

The company will also be hosting The True Artisan Cafe with 36 of Europe’s best coffee shops serving up unusual twists on the hot beverage such as The Hockney Hawthorn by Coﬀee By Tate - a single origin espresso inspired by the artist and roasted at Tate Britain, paired with 75% cocoa single origin Tanzanian chocolate and hawthorn berry juice served as a rich mousse and garnished with seasonal wildflowers.

All proceeds from the cafe will go to Project Waterfall - the festival’s chosen charity.

Making it

As well as supping the invigorating liquid you can learn more about the subtle art that goes into making it at The Factory where guest roasters will give demonstrations of cupping and roasting techniques.

They include ThreeSixty sharing the journey of the Yirgacheffe Kochere coffee from Southern Ethiopia to the festival, Brita Professional and Rob Dunne from Old Spike Roastery demonstrating how water affects the taste, flavour, aroma and appearance of coffee and a collaboration between Hotel Chocolat and UCC Coffee that will host sensory lab sessions, exploring what makes coffee and chocolate match.

Latte Art Live will be a platform for the world’s best artists to showcase their milk skills and visitors can also join a masterclasses by Shinsaku Fukayama, the World Latte Art Champion, and Dhan Tamang, the UK Latte Art Champion, plus baristas from Ozone Coffee Roasters.

Stronger stuff

If you’re looking for booze head to Coffee Meets Whiskey and take part in a 20-minute masterclass on the similarities between tasting the two drinks.

Visitors can then put their knowledge to use in the Ultimate Flavour Challenge at The Roastery, discovering their favourite coffee profiles and taking home a bag of coffee. Sessions cost £6.

Those whose hands are starting to shake can take a load off and fuel up at the Chef’s Table And Restaurant By Grind.

That’s in anticipation to watch the pressure-filled Coffee Masters where 16 contenders will battle it out in seven disciplines, including creating the best latte art, identifying origins of coffee beans and making 10 drinks in nine minutes, in a bid to be crowned champion and go home with a £5,000 prize.

Visitors may require a cool, dark place to lie down and three of four days to recover with no caffeine.

Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, Thursday, April 6-9, £16.50-65

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook