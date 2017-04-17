Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tried every dish in your corner of Canary Wharf 10 times over?

Well, help is at hand. The Lunch Market returns this spring aiming to tempt office workers to venture to Montgomery Square and Cabot Square.

Traders will be serving up dozens of dishes from the Caribbean, Italy, Peru, Portugal, Sweden, Scotland and Vietnam.

Expect to find spicy patties, empanadas, noodle salads, haggis toasties, zingy ceviche and no shortage of sweets and meringues.

Stalls for the upcoming markets include – churros from Magic Churros, fish burgers from Pequod, lahmacun (thin bread topped with mince) by Istanbul Lahmacun, bun kabab by Bun Kabab, fresh pasta from Seriously Italian, arancini from the Arancini Brothers, Korean cuisine from Goko, Chinese dumplings from The Ugly Dumpling, bao buns by Bite Mi, Vietnamese from Rao Deli and duck confit from The Rolling Duck.

The Lunch Market will launch on Tuesday, April 18, from 11am to 3pm in Canada Square Park.

It will return at the same times on:

May 2, Montgomery Square

June 6, Montgomery Square

July 4, Cabot Square

August 15, Montgomery Square

September 5, Cabot Square.

