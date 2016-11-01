Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cocktails are about ingredients. Bars are about ingredients. If the launch party of BYOC East is any indication, it’s success will depend on what people bring into it – both booze and atmosphere.

The preposterous notion this bar somehow harks back to the decadent speakeasies of the prohibition era is risible.

If you want that, go to the sublime Nightjar in Old Street. Being in a basement does not an illicit drinking den make. Even less so the sounds of the 1980s.

Neither does its job lot of books (acquired at an auction and chucked on unremarkable shelving) celebrate “the great British Library” as claimed.

It relegates the tomes to the status of gold-embossed, green and red wallpaper.

It’s cheap tables, dingy lighting and black fabric walls studded with gaudy baubles feel scrambled; hasty attempts to cover up bare concrete ahead of opening.

A large stainless steel fridge to chill glasses is a misplaced monolith in the main room.

But to level such criticism is to take issue with the marketing of the place rather than its reality.

This isn’t suave and sophisticated, it’s a theatre backdrop to the main event, the making of drinks.

The deal is customers turn up with a bottle of spirit, pay £25 for a two-hour slot and get a barman and all the ingredients to enjoy a series of cocktails.

Dutifully (although members of the press on launch night are excused the indignity of supplying their own firewater) I take along a miniature of Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky sent unsolicited by some PR.

It’s £41.95 a bottle; I’m expecting a lot.

And here BYOC begins to make sense . Barman Robin is one of two reasons to head to Bevis Marks clutching a spirit-filled paper bag.

He’s light on his feet and springs into action transforming my little bottle into two glistening, sweetly scented Old Fashioneds.

He continues to stretch and test my companion and I with novel twists on Mojitos, Martinis and Bellinis until we no longer care about the shabby surroundings and are seduced along with the other guests into simply shooting the breeze.

Proof that provided there’s a decent group in there, the buzz and booze will take over and save the night.

Then the buttermilk fried chicken with spicy sauce (the second reason to visit) arrives; a sneak preview, perhaps, of what restaurateur James Cochran might offer when his chunk of the venue opens above.

All I’ll say is be excited. We nearly come to blows over the last piece.

Then the East End eel-based toastie arrives and all dignity is lost.

