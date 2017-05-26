Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rumbling stomach is one way to ruin a relaxing visit to the cinema.

To ward off the problem St Katharine Docks has teamed up with chef Tom Aikens to provide picnics at its Floating Cinema event which runs from July 17-30.

Film goers can pre-order hampers from the nearby branch of his restaurant brand Tom’s Kitchen Deli and collect them when they arrive.

The freshly prepared picnics will include juices, homemade sandwiches or baguettes, crisps or popcorn and flapjacks or brownies, with guests able to add a bottle of Prosecco or Champagne.

They are priced at £25 for two, or £45 for four, with Prosecco for an extra £28 and Champagne for an extra £48.

Details of the films will be released at a later date, and must be given when ordering, giving at least 24 hours notice, along with payment.

The picnics are also available to order from the branch in Canary Wharf and collect from 10am on the chosen day.

Call 020 3011 1555.

