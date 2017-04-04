Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Big Easy has had it pretty big and pretty easy up until now.

But there’s a new kid on the roof of Crossrail Place and this one’s not waving a selfie stick while he taunts death .

Street Feast is set to open Giant Robot, its first Monday-Sunday operation, in Canary Wharf at the eastern end of the lush, semi-covered park on Wednesday, April 12.

The food market will feature a wrap-around outdoor terrace giving dinners panoramic views of the estate and its surroundings as well as all-day dining and drinking courtesy of the extensive line-up of street food traders.

These include Little José, a tiny tapas bar by José Pizarro serving up dishes such as a sub-ibérico with pork meatballs and Manchego, crispy fried squid boca with aioli and spicy prawn fritters with lime mayo, washed down with a glass of sherry.

Yum Bun will serve up easy lunch dishes like the bun box – two fluffy bao buns stuffed with Asian fillings such as slow roast pork belly with cucumber, spring onion and hoi sin sauce or crispy tempura pollack with green chilli and coriander.

Over at Thunderbird visitors will be able to share a pile of chipuffalo wings with fries or a fried chicken burger with rosemary maple aioli.

Seafood will be the order of the day at Bob’s Lobster including ahi tuna tacos with fiery wasabi guacamole and chipotle cream amongst the offerings.

Giant Robot will also feature a 360-degree Island Bar serving cocktails and a 38-tap container bar with draught beers and craft cans.

Since launching in 2012, Street Feast has specialised in transforming disused spaces into eating and drinking environments.

It already has operates Hawker House in Canada Water, Dinerama in Shoreditch and Model Market in Lewisham.

It said its latest venue would combine “futuristic with retro and industrial with luxury” creating the feel of a “spaceship engine room meets art-deco cruise liner”.

Giant Robot will be open every day from Wednesday, April 12, 11am-10pm, Sunday-Wednesday and 11am-1am Thursday-Saturday.

