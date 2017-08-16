Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Choice can be a dangerous thing these days.

It can overwhelm, befuddle and annoy.

But The Old Brewery is a unique and rare option in Greenwich due to its Grade II listed status, location right next to the Cutty Sark and seasonal fine dining menu.

To heighten its charms it has undergone a refurbishment this year after being taken over by Young’s and new head chef Peter Chlupacek has overhauled the menus.

But while the venue may be filled with dozens of conversation-provoking images, brewing diagrams and vintage style furniture the menu is brevity itself.

In fact we are told there are no starters (despite them appearing on the website) so we turn pleading eyes on our waiter and he suggests ordering the antipasto board from the bar menu.

(Image: Laura Enfield)

Here there is no stinting. The wooden board arrives piled high with enough ham, salami, prosciutto, cheese, pickle and bread so satisfy the appetites of three rapacious journalists.

Defying our profession’s reputation for hard-drinking, we all but ignore the drinks menu despite the beer brewing paraphernalia surrounding us and the menu including such golden delights as Meantime lager, Camden Pale Ale and Beavertwon Gamma Ray Pale Ale.

Instead we plunge our teeth into plump sirloin steaks, served with salad leaves, a mound of crispy golden chips and well flavoured peppercorn sauce.

Our carnivorous hunger sated our thoughts turn to sweeter things.

(Image: Laura Enfield)

The pudding menu is diminutive with six choices and I only narrowly resist the urge to break my no -sugar diet for the sticky toffee pudding with malted banana ice cream.

My companion shows no such restraint and delves into a delightful plate of poached pear and Chantilly cream nestled in a sugary case and bejewelled with raspberry coulis.

I believe her when she says it tastes as lovely as it looks.

As I sit back in our plush, green velvet sofa and look up at the lofty ceiling I feel supremely relaxed.

Young’s seem to have hit on a pleasing combination of relaxed decor and refined dining that keeps decision-making to a minimum, allowing guest to truly enjoy their time there.

The old adage certainly rings true for this 350 year-old venue - less is definitely more.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook