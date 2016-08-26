Login Register
The Slider Decider set for east London return

Competition at ETM Group’s Braodgate Circle venue The Botanist will feature chefs from Tom’s Kitchen, Balans Soho Society and Ember Yard all cooking miniature burgers

Slider Decider: The entry from Maze Grill

If you missed out on National Burger Day or are hungry for more meat then fear not – The Slider Decider is returning to east London.

The fourth annual bun fight is being held from noon on Saturday, September 10, at The Botanist in Broadgate Circle with 16 of the capital’s best chefs battling it out to be named champion.

Last year’s winner Adam Rawson will be defending his title with a recipe that includes aged Basque beef, truffle aioli, wild rocket, balsamic onions, pancetta and gorgonzola.

Aiming to slide his crown away will be chefs such as Richard O’Connell from Tom’s Kitchen, Dan Dabrowski from Balans Soho Society and Jacques Fourie from Ember Yard.

The event will be hosted by journalist and food writer Joe Warwick and the judges will be editor at large of Time Out Alexi Duggins, National Burger Day founder Jamie Klingler, Metro restaurant critic Andy Lynes and associate editor of Foodism Mike Gibson.

Guests will be able to purchase books of five slider tokens for £15. They will also be given three stickers to assign to their favourite sliders throughout the event and the chef with the most by 4pm will be crowned the People’s Choice Winner.

