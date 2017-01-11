Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The silver doors of Shake Shack are set to open in Canary Wharf at noon on Thursday, January 12 with a charity offer.

And those quick to get through them at Park Pavilion will be able to snap up one of 300 limited edition burgers created for the launch.

The ShackBerber (£5) has been conceived by culinary director Mark Rosati in collaboration with Josh Katz, head chef of Haggerston grill house Berber And Q .

It contains an Angus beef patty topped with hand-pulled lamb shawarma, whipped feta, pickled cherry peppers, lettuce and harissa ShackSauce in a potato bun.

Half of the money raised in selling it will go to Greenwich-based charity Action Against Hunger .

Josh said: “I’m so excited to be bringing a taste of the Middle East to Shake Shack for this one-off burger and for such a good cause.”

Mark, who has designed dozens of unique dishes for more than 100 Shake Shacks across the globe over the last decade, said: “Part of the fun of my job is making sure every Shake Shack menu tastes a little different. I have been a fan of Berber And Q for some time – their slow-smoked lamb shoulder is habit forming.

“I have never played around with these kind of flavours at Shake Shack before but I feel there is a kinship between what they do and what we do.

“This burger will meld American roadside food with classic Middle Eastern street food.”

The 40-year-old New Yorker has also spent three months working on three new flavours of Concrete – Shake Shack’s signature frozen custard desserts.

That process yielded The Canary Crunch – exclusive to the new branch – featuring chocolate custard, peanut butter sauce and chocolate-covered pretzels made by London chocolatier Paul A Young. The company will donate 5% of sales to Isle Of Dogs-based youth charity Streets Of Growth.

Mark has also collaborated with two east London companies to create the Coffee And Donuts flavour, made with vanilla custard, Workshop Coffee beans, marshmallow sauce and chunks of Dum Dum Donutterie Salted Caramel old fashioned donut.

He said: “I spent 120 nights in hotels last year and am hopelessly addicted to caffeine with all my travels.

“When we opened the first UK Shake Shack I was fulled by Workshop Coffee.

“So to now come full circle and work with people I admire, I love that.”

Completing the trio is the Banoffee flavour, made with vanilla frozen custard, caramel sauce, banana, chocolate toffee and malt powder.

The Canary Wharf menu will also feature all the Shake Shack favourites including the signature ShackBurger, SmokeShack and Shack-cago Dog.

And the extended craft beer includes London Lager from Meantime, London Pilsner from Portobello Brewing Company, Estrella Galicia, Yeastie Boys Gunnamatta and Howling Hops Pils, brewed in Hackney.

