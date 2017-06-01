Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Effervescent trio The Three Wine Men are returning to Canary Wharf to unleash the bubbles.

Oz Clarke, Tim Atkin and Olly Smith have searched the globe for their favourite Champagnes and sparkling wines to share with guests at Let’s Get Fizzical .

One of the feature events of London Wine Week 2017, it will be held at East Wintergarden on Wednesday, June 7 from 6-9pm.

Traders will be serving up tasters of classic Grande Marque Champagnes, sought-after English sparkling wines, Italy’s best Franciacortas and Proseccos and top effervescent beauties from more unexpected areas.

Visitors can test their palates at the walkaround tasting, where the trio of wine experts will be mingling and answering questions about the bottles on offer.

Those who want to do more than taste will have the chance to buy their favourite bubbly, with many traders offering special prices on the night.

We chat to Londoner Tim, 55, who is a British Master of Wine known for regular appearances on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen.

How will Brexit affect the wine trade?

It is potentially very damaging.

It has always been a very international trade without borders in many senses, and many of us are very pro Remain as you might expect.

There are a lot of questions about what will happen if we are trading under WTO (World Trade Organization ) rules as opposed to direct with the EU.

What state is the industry in?

It is in limbo. It has been very difficult with the pound dropping by 15% as most wine is imported into England. We have a small and growingly significant wine industry but it is tiny in global terms.

It has already pushed prices up and wine you would have paid £5.99 for you are now paying £7.99 for.

The only way to keep prices down is to screw the supplier or cut quality. It’s all a bit depressing.

Are customers becoming more or less discerning about wine?

More so with every passing year and the diversity of what we get is pretty amazing.

That used to come through supermarkets and that is happening less. Marks And Spencer, Oddbins and Majestic are still quite diverse and but now you mostly need to go to independents and wine bars as supermarkets have slightly pulled in their horns.

But with online wine sales it is easy to buy from independents and get it delivered tomorrow.

What should online buyers be careful of?

If they are buying on primeur, when it is not bottle yet, they should make sure they buy from people with a track record. The same way you wouldn’t buy a car from someone who knocked on your door. Make sure they have a proper returns policy and are solvent.

Which wines are up and coming?

South American is very exciting, Chile and Argentina, South Africa.

And Spain is massively undervalued. It’s export prices are the lowest in the world. You get better value from Spain than anywhere. The main reason being it’s subsidised and the other that there are a lot of co-operatives so there is a lot of wine around. It’s massively exciting wine and I would encourage people to be more experimental. Buy one favourite and then one you have never heard of.

What is the last bottle of wine you really enjoyed?

I was lucky enough to be in San Fransciso at the weekend and had lunch with two friends and started with a bottle of Bollinger. I had forgotten how lovely it is as a starter to a meal.

And your favourite memory of wine?

Good question – so much of it is not about how grand or expensive the wine is. I was at a co-operative in Spain called Capçanes in Montsant and it was up on the hills and they were grilling sausages on a barbecue. Smelling those wonderful herbs and tasting the wines I thought it was a perfect moment I wanted to bottle it.

Those moments are as special as sitting down with the maker at Château Latour, which was also very special.

I’m privileged to get to go to these domains that people would pay good money to visit.

I’m aware it’s not a normal job.

Is it as glamorous as it sounds?

Sometimes yes. But you don’t get paid to visit these places, I pay for myself and the harder work is the writing and public speaking and judging and tasting. The travel is the fun bit.

The Aldi tasting on a wet April on top of Millbank Tower is less glamorous.

What’s been your worst experience?

There hasn’t been anything terrible – it’s wine after all not coal mining. But a really boring tasting, say with Tesco, of hundreds of dull supermarket wines, bought without ambition and with price in mind, is so depressing.

The hard part of the job is the physical demands of tasting that much wine in the same day. That’s why I was in the gym at 8am this morning sweating away.

How do you take care of your palate?

Drink a lot of water and get a good nights sleep. I’m not one for partying anymore. Your palate is like any muscle and you quickly build up a tolerance and use your nose more and more.

I don’t drink coffee just before a tasting or eat spicy food.

What are you excited about at the Canary Wharf event?

It is bigger than last year, we’ve got the Cava Lounge, there is a big English contingent and it really is the world of sparkling wines.

I genuinely like meeting the punters too and having a laugh. All three of us are pretty gregarious.

How did you meet Oz and Olly?

I met Oz in a wine bar called Brinkley’s in Fulham. Wine Magazine where I worked as a deputy editor held a tasting and Oz was our star taster.

This man came in with a very loud, plummy actorish voice and I thought he was great fun. He encouraged me as an up-and-coming wine writer and I liked his approach to life. He always says ‘carpe diem’.

I met Olly through Saturday Kitchen, I think.

Do the three of you have any traditions?

Oz and I always watch the Masters golf and open a few bottles. When Olly is in town we have a bottle and watch a film. We are big fans of Reservoir Dogs, Sexy Beast and Gladiator – unleash hell!

