Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Re-live your childhood days, but with booze, when Four Quarters East opens in Hackney Wick.

Set to arrive at Here East in late January it will feature retro arcade games such as Tron, Street Fighter II, Asteroids, Pac-Man and Gorf. While you play you can sip on a selection of cocktails and craft beers from the bar.

It follows the success of the first bar which opened in Peckham Rye in 2014.

The Hackney venue will have a “warm but industrial feel, heavily tinged with colourful retro and the equal-best selection of classic games anywhere in London”

A company spokesman said: “We’ve been looking for a second space somewhere north of the river for some time now, and competition for anything suitable has been fierce.

“As soon as a unit at Here East became available we knew it would be a great fit for us and we did everything we could to make it happen.”

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook