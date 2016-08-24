Restaurants in Canary Wharf offering discounts for National Burger Day

Want to know if your favourite restaurant is taking part in National Burger Day (Aug 25)?

The one-day event has inspired a plethora of venues to dream up new recipes and competitions that patty fanatics won’t want to miss.

Use our handy guide to check where in Canary Wharf and east London you can try limited edition burgers, get a discount or win prizes.

Venues offering 20% off for National Burger Day

Iberica

Cabot Square, valid 11.30am - 11pm

Get two classic Ibérica sliders served with pickled Piparra peppers, usually £5.60. Or group head chef Cesar Garcia has created a special Asturian burger, available for one day only, made from Secreto pork, Manchego cheese, red peppers and chimichurri. Served with house skinny chips, £10

Tom’s Kitchen

National Burger Day: Tom's Kitchen burger

Westferry Circus, valid 11.45am – 2.45pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm

Tom’s Kitchen Burger with smoked Applewood cheddar, bacon, gherkins, onion relish, triple cooked chips, usually £16

Corney and Barrow

Cabot Square, valid 7.30am – 11pm

The CandB beef burger comes with lettuce, beef tomato, Barber cheddar,red onion, CandB ketchup and chips, usually £15. The grilled field mushroom burger comes with lettuce, Barber cheddar, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds,CandB ketchup and chips, usually £12

The Parlour Bar

Canada Square Park, valid 8am – 9pm

Cheeseburger usually £8.95, chicken BLT usually £8.95, halloumi burger (v)usually £8.95, wagyu burger, usually £13.75

The Breakfast Club

National Burger Day: The Breakfast Club, The Beast burger

Crossrail Place, valid 8am –11pm

Limited edition Beast burger (available Aug 23-28) ground pork and herb patti, American mustard, ketchup, grilled kale, beef tomato, melted Swiss, fried egg, glazed demi-brioche bun, side of potato hash, usually £11.50.

A portion of profits will go towards its charity event , which sees 32 Breakfast Clubbers take on five marathons in five days across the Florida Keys in October. in aid of Create which supports young carers.

Byron

Cabot Place East, valid 11am-10.30pm

It has recently launched the California inspired B&A burger made with dry cure bacon, guacamole, roasted green bell peppers, Freddar™ cheese, pickled red onions, Byron sauce and shredded iceberg, usually £11.50.

It is also running a competition to win a trip for two to California, with a runner-up prize of a goody bag from hop beer company Sierra Nevada.

Chai Ki

National Burger Day: Chai Ki's breakfast bun

Crossrail Place, valid 11.45am - 11pm and on Toddy Shop breakfast buns between 7am – 10.30am

Usually reserved for its weekend brunch menu, the Toddy Shop Burger will be available to eat in at the bar. It is made with 28 day dry aged beef, chilli bacon chutney, smoked cheddar and a sesame seed bun, usually £10.50

For breakfast choose between the sausage bun with fried egg, cheese and tamarind tomato ketchup usually £4.80, the bacon bun with fried egg and tamarind tomato ketchup usually £4.80 and the aloo tikki bun with spiced potato hash, fried egg, cheese and tamarind tomato ketchup usually £4.50

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Jubilee Place, valid 11am – 9pm

It has created a ‘secret’ off-menu burger in honour of National Burger Day founder Jamie Klinger. It comes with 60z French mustard grilled beef pattie, Red Lei­cester cheese, srirac­ha mayo, pickled onions, ketchup. Get it by doing the special handshake with staff ((a la Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince) or ask for Jamie’s Burger, price- it’s a mystery

It is offering 20% off all its burgers except The Mighty, Special of the Month and Create Your Own and is running a competition to win one of 1,000 GBK sauces.

Bleecker Street

Montgomery Square, valid 11.30pm – 9pm

You could try it’s Bleecker Black with double beef, double American cheese, black pudding, onion and sauce, usually £10, the cheeseburger or double cheeseburger

Not all the restaurants in Canary Wharf are signed up for the day but still have burgers you may want to try.

Rocket

National Burger Day: Rocket's calzone burger

Churchill Place,

Can’t choose between a burger and a pizza? Say hello to the limited edition Calzone Burger (available Aug 22-26) consisting of Rocket’s signature home-made pizza dough wrapped around a juicy burger patty and packed with bacon, cheese, tomato and a fried egg. Served with chunky chips. £14.60

Goodman

The relatively healthy Goodman burger comes with lettuce, gherkin, tomato, onion and chips, £16

Smollensky’s

You might need to do an extra workout after having Smollensky’s fully loaded which comes with maple glazed bacon, onion rings, fried egg and melted cheddar, £13.50

Wildwood

If you like to spice things up the wild boar and chorizo burger comes with jalapeños, mayonnaise, relish and French fries, 10.85

Plateau

Classic flavours are offered in the house hamburger with cheese, smoked bacon, mustard, pickles and french fries, £14.50

Big Easy

The taste is in the name when it comes to The Smokehouse Burger is 10oz of fresh-ground chuck with bar.B.Q Sauce, smoked cheddar and fried onions, served with fries, slaw and house pickles, £14.90

If you're travelling further afield don't worry as there are still plenty of places to grab a special offer

All Star Lanes

Brick Lane and Stratford

Grab a game of bowling for only £5 when you purchase a King Pin burger made with Monterey Jack and treacle-cured bacon, crowned with a mac n’ cheese croquette, £10

Burger Bear

The Magic Roundabout, Old Street Station

Get The Yolky Bear cheeseburger topped with double oak smoked bacon, Burger Bear bacon jam, helluvapino relish, ribman hot sauce and a sunny side up fried egg and a beer or glass of wine for £10

Honest Burgers

Honest Burgers for National Burger Day

Old Street and Liverpool Street

As well as 20% off food it is running a competition for one reader to win a burger party for them and 11 of their friends at their brand new site in Bank, where winners can enjoy a burger and fries plus cocktails and beer to wash it all down.

Columbia

Rotherhithe

They have dreamt up a special burger menu featuring the Venetian, with crispy parma ham, taleggio cheese, tomato chutney and rocket, the Gorgonzola burger with grilled chicken, radicchio and spiced pear slaw and the Portabello burger with spinach, sun blush tomatoes, salsa and melted mozzarella. It will be served up all week (Aug 22-28) and is £15.50 with a pint of beer if you take along their 20% off NBD voucher

McQueen

Shoreditch

They have created their ‘ultimate’ burger Hell is For Heroes and it will definitely isn’t for wimps. The homemade beef patty comes piled high with 10 hours slow-cooked pork shoulder, beef chilli, smoked bacon, jalapeños, Ogleshield cheese, beef tomatoes, onions and lettuce in a brioche bun. To test your super eating powers it comes with triple cooked chips, ketchup and a glass of craft beer, £17.50 with 20% off for voucher holders.

