The Canary Wharf malls are adorned with tinsel and glitter and the spirit of Christmas is upon us. Goodwill Central today (Tuesday, November 8) is Pret A Manger where they’re handing out free sandwiches at their shops – until the stocks run out.

The cause of celebration is the launch of their Christmas menu which may not match the birth of a deity on Earth but we’re pretty sure "Pret A Manger" was a song Mary sang at our school Nativity.

Among the traditional fare is a newcomer – the first ever vegan Christmas baguette, packed with carrots, parsnip puree, onions, chutney and pistachio. This sounds like the Christmas snack of choice are Oliver Cromwell, but what can you do.

More tempting for carnivores and hedonists alike is the macaroni cheese with ham hock and, er , brussel sprouts.

There are Christmas toasties too – French brie and cranberry and ham hock and chutney – as well as themed sugar rushes – a chocolate praline cookie, Melvin the melting gingerbread snowman, and a muffettone (a muffin and panettone mashup).

Christmas Sandwiches

Pret’s Christmas Lunch Sandwich, £3.60: Turkey breast, cranberry and port sauce, stuffing (made with minced pork, streaky bacon, and apricots), crispy onions, and fresh baby spinach on malted bread.

Pret’s Veggie Christmas Lunch Sandwich, £3.25: Roasted chunks of butternut squash, nutty pesto, rocket, yoghurt and mayo dressing, and crispy onions on malted bread.

Ham Hock, Stuffing, and Apple Baguette, £3.99: Shredded ham hock, mustard mayo, crispy onions, watercress, stuffing, and apple sauce on a stone baked baguette.

Very Merry Christmas Lunch Baguette (vegan), £3.75: Grilled carrots, parsnip puree, crispy onions, Pret’s festive chutney, toasted pistachios, and watercress on a stone baked baguette.

Brie and Cranberry Baguette, £3.45: Three slices of brie, cranberry & port sauce, toasted pistachios, and rocket on a stone baked baguette.

Hot Christmas menu

Ham Hock & Sprout Macaroni Cheese, £5.50: Macaroni cheese with hand-pulled ham hock and shredded sprouts, topped with breadcrumbs.

French Brie and Cranberry Toastie, £4.25: French brie, cranberry & port sauce, sliced red onion, and fresh spinach on bread.

Ham Hock & Chutney Toastie, £4.25: Hand-pulled ham hock, mature Cheddar cheese, spinach leaves, and spiced festive chutney on seeded bread.

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Praline Cookie, £1.25: A chewy chocolate cookie with crunchy hazelnut pieces and a centre of melted chocolate and hazelnut.

Melvin, the Melting Gingerbread Snowman, £1.25: An iced gingebread topped with a marshmallow snowman head.

Muffettone, £1.85: A cross between a muffin and panettone, comprised on a muffin dough packed with cranberries, currants, orange zest, and almonds.

Christmas Tiffin, £1.55: Crunchy gingerbread biscuit, cranberries, orange, and chocolate, topped with a mix of white chocolate, dried cranberries, and chopped pistachios.

Mince Pie, £1.30: A classic mince pie topped with a Pret star and icing sugar.