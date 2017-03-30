Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pizza Pilgrims will launch its first ever bookable restaurant in West India Quay this summer.

Brothers Thom and James Elliot are busy creating their largest ever site on the waterfront ready for the opening on Monday, May 1 on the site previously occupied by Henry’s Cafe Bar.

It will include space for 120 diners inside and a 70-seater terrace sponsored by Birra Moretti and Aperol- which has chosen it as their flagship location for the summer.

And with Franco Manca recently topping Deliveroo’s list of most-ordered dishes, another upmarket pizza place might not be stretching the dough too far for the Canary Wharf area.

The new Pizza Pilgrims venue will feature a Pizza Playground equipped with giant fussball table, big enough for 22 players, an outdoor court for the Italian sport of bocce ball and a 65-inch TV with surround sound where visitors can battle it out in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch.

The opening follows the launch of the brand’s BYOB pizzeria in Shoreditch and branches in Soho, Exmouth Market, Covent Garden, and Carnaby.

Diners at the latest outpost can expect Neapolitan style pizzas made using flour from Naples, Fior Di Latte cow’s milk mozzarella flown in from Casserta and toppings such as portobello mushroom and truffle and smoked Napoli, and sides including deep fried artichoke hearts, calzone fritta, arancini and Italian mac’n’cheese.

