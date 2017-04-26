Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pizza, the ultimate comfort food. But where to find restaurants in Canary Wharf and east London?

We've done the hard yards and put together a comprehensive guide to the Italian staple in this part of the capital so you'll never be without a place to source slices.

Either order in, or make a pilgrimage.

Canary Wharf

1. Franco Manca

Crossrail Place

The newest pizza joint on the Canary Wharf estate, this restaurant uses sourdough as a base for its creations.

These include a staple of six pizzas as well as weekly specials including the likes of Franco And Lloyd mozzarella, organic tomatoes, baked aubergine, Gloucester Old Spot pancetta and watercress for £8.25.

Also look out for the sparkling red wine Folicello Il Rosso Lambrusco Emilia (£20 a bottle or £5.25 for 175ml) and No Logo craft beer produced especially for the chain.

2. Pizza Express

Cabot Place East

This stalwart is one of the older restaurants in Canary Wharf but enjoys a warm place in our hearts supplying consistently good food at reasonable prices.

Recently it’s launched a Zapparoli Romana pizza for spring with chicken, nduja sausage, mozzarella, garlic oil and Gran Milano cheese on smokey, creamed corn finished with red Roquito pearls and parsley.

3. Wildwood

Jubilee Place

Stonebaked pizzas in classic size, calzone style or giganti size.

It may be located in a shopping mall food court, but there’s something curiously satisfying about a slice well slathered from this place .

It ventures into the realms of hoi sin duck and sausage with caramelised onion pizzas.

4. Rocket

Churchill Place

This micro chain outlet offers a choice of 15 different stone baked pizzas priced from £9-£14.50.

While some are staid traditional recipes such as margherita and pepperoni hot, Rocket does manage to blast off the wall every now and then with the likes of butterfly king prawns and smoked black pudding (£12.50).

There are also weekly specials such as a toppings of honey-roast ham and caramelised red onion.

5. Jamie’s Italian

Churchill Place

Bringing with it the lilt of an Essex accent Jamie’s offers a solid interpretation of an Italian restaurant .

While perhaps lacking the verve and independent spirit of the likes of Franco Manca and Pizza Pilgrims, it manages a decent bash at the consistency and comfort of Pizza Express.

On the menu are six pizzas introduced to the menu earlier this year with toppings such as Cobble Lane pepperoni (known as Gennaro’s Spicy Sausage, £11.95), Westcombe Jacks cheese and black truffle.

6. Zizzi

Westferry Circus

With a view of the river, Zizzi offers a breath of fresh air if the fumes become too much.

On a standard chain menu, the place offers toppings such as margherita rustica and chicken and prosciutto.

Expect chain-style efficiency in this tucked-away venue.

7. Obica Mozzarella Bar

West Wintergarden

This refined little island of taste began as a stall in the middle of an empty plaza and quickly added a sit-down area with true Italian style.

Feels like dining in a railway station but that’s not a bad thing for a lunch time.

Nduja burrata (spreadable sausage) pizza comes in at £14.

East London

8. Pizza Pilgrims

West India Quay

The brothers behind the latest opening in the Canary Wharf area are on a mission to tempt workers on the estate over the bridge to their Pizza Playground.

Featuring a Piaggio van disco ball, giant fussball, a No Fear games machine and, of course, lashings of pizza, this is the chain's first bookable restaurant .

Get in early, it's likely to be busy.

9. Pizza East

Shoreditch

Hop on the DLR, transfer to the Overground and, in next to no time you’ll be falling out of Shoreditch High Street Station.

Fortunately Pizza East is close by to pick you up with its industrial decor, confusing array of menus and good by pricey dishes.

Go for the white anchovies, tomato, capers and cream for £13.

10. Voodoo Rays

Dalston

Voodoo Rays offers absurdly names dishes – Green Velvet, The Meat Is On, Shrooms! – not by the pizza, but by gargantuan the slice.

Found at 95 Kingsland High Street it’s a good bet for groups with differing dietary requirements (there’s vegan).

There’s also an agreeable cocktail bar beneath.

11. East London Liquor Company

Bow

Hang on, this is a distillery.

Ah, but there’s a restaurant attached and a pizza oven.

What’s more ELLC serves one of the cheaper cheese and tomato offerings available in east London (£7.50) has seating indoors and outdoors and is adjacent to the spirit company’s on-site cocktail bar.

12. Craft

North Greenwich

Craft’s ground floor cafe offers sourdough pizzas that change daily , cooked in a wood-fired oven.

An essential Jubilee line snack stop for a carb-heavy feed.

Other delivery options

13. Firezza Pizza

Pepper Street

This takeaway serves its rectangular pizzas by the metre .

On Tuesdays get a meal deal of 50cm pizza and two sides/desserts and two dips for £24.95.

Or save 40% on any individual pizza when you order for collection.

14. Basilico

Limehouse

Offering wood-fired pizzas, Basilico makes the list and even offers vegan cheese on its menus.

Pizzas start at £9.45.

15. Papa John's

Isle Of Dogs

Deep squishy and devoid of sophistication, Papa John’s is a guilty pleasure .

Order it from the Isle Of Dogs branch from £13.99.

