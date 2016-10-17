Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new burger about to launch at Nando’s in Canary Wharf is already causing strong reactions amongst diners.

Hundreds of fans have queued at restaurants across the country to be the first to sample the new Sunset Burger.

It features two chicken thighs doused in the chain’s signature peri peri seasoning, grilled over flames and topped with red pepper chutney and melted cheddar. It is served up in a soft, sweet roll, the Bolo do Caco with baby spinach leaves.

It is due to officially hit the menus at the Cabot Place and Bank Street branches on Tuesday, October 18.

But some lucky diners got to sample it in advance and have taken to Twitter to voice their appreciation.

Jazzmine Pickles said: “The new Sunset Burger from @NandosUK is soooooo good!”

Samantha Frost said: "Nothing like a Thursday evening sneak peek with @_MattDaniel at the awesome new @NandosUK #sunsetburger. Muito obrigado!!”

However some diners are not so happy as the new burger replaces old menu favourite the Churrasco thigh burger.

Robert Perkins tweeted his concern and the brand confirmed his fears were true: “Hey Robert, our sunset burger is due to appear very soon and unfortunately it is replacing our Churrasco thigh burger.”

Courtney Hay said her “heart is broke” after hearing the news of the replacement.